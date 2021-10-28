SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A senior executive of Inter RAO said on Thursday that the Russian energy holding plans to seek the European Commission's assessment of the Lithuanian grid operator Litgrid's role in the sharp drop of electricity transit to the Baltic countries.

On September 15, Litgrid unilaterally decreased the transit capacity of power grid between Lithuania and Belarus in order to limit the Belarusian electricity supply to the Baltic countries.

"We are considering hiring lawyers. We are preparing to apply to the European Commission with a request to assess Lithuania's actions for compliance with the anti-monopoly regulation and competition," Inter RAO board member and acting director of trading Alexandra Panina told journalists, adding "I see an infringement.

"

Panina said Lithuania's hindering of Belarusian electricity supplies has also affected Russia, setting a transit cap for its Baltic electricity exports on the border. She described it as a "difficult situation" in September.

In early October, Inter RAO said that the Baltic countries were unable to increase electricity import from Russia and mitigate the consequences of the record increase in electricity prices.

Inter RAO is the only operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia. The diversified energy holding company manages assets in Russia, as well as in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.