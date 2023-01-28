UrduPoint.com

Russia's Latest Pantsir Air Defense Systems To Be Used In Special Operation Zone - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Russia's air defense system in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine will soon be reinforced with the latest Pantsir-SM systems, an informed source told Sputnik.

"It is planned that, in the near future, a batch of Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems in the latest modification - the Pantsir-SM - will be sent to the zone of the special military operation to strengthen the air defense system.

Such systems will be able to hit drones and missiles launched by Ukrainian militants, including rockets of the American HIMARS MLRS (multiple rocket launcher), at a significantly greater range," the source said.

