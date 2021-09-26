UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Hashtag In Support Of UN Charter

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) In his address to the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed launching a new hashtag #UNCharterIsOurRules.

"In general, the regional dimension of world development is gaining momentum. Much will depend on whether we prove able to re-channel the growing rivalry between regions to a constructive track," Lavrov said on Saturday.

The foreign minister pointed out that the "might is right" approach is being applied instead of the "right is might" and there is no consensus among leading powers on principles of world order.

The UN charter, particularly chapter eight, should be used to harmonize relations between countries and balance various regional aspirations, Lavrov proposed.

"We're all in the same boat, it falls within our shared interests to make sure that the boat stays safely afloat on the waves of global politics," Lavrov said, adding that all countries should focus on ensuring that future generations do not have to face war, hunger and disease.

"In conclusion, let me propose a hashtag - #UNCharterIsOurRules," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, Russia is strongly in favor of using the UN platform to coordinate ways of ensuring global stability and security.

