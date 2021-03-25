North Korea's recent missile launches are a response to the growing threat from the United States, including the plans to hold large-scale military drills nor far from North Korea's coast in the fall, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international affairs committee of the Russian upper chamber, told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Japan announced that North Korea had conducted two launches of ballistic missiles that fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Tokyo accused North Korea of violating resolutions of the UN Security Council and voiced a strong protest over the launches. South Korea's National Security Council also expressed deep concern.

"Obviously, North Korea feels a growing threat coming from the US, it seems that the Americans are teasing them deliberately, they plan large-scale military exercises close to the coast of North Korea for the fall. Therefore, these launches are a response to this aggressive policy," Dzhabarov said.