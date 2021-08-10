The latest models of small arms, as well as extended-range flamethrowers and Verba man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) were supplied to Russia's military base in Tajikistan, which is its largest military facility abroad, amid growing tensions in neighboring Afghanistan, Russia's Central Military District said on Tuesday

HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The latest models of small arms, as well as extended-range flamethrowers and Verba man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) were supplied to Russia's military base in Tajikistan, which is its largest military facility abroad, amid growing tensions in neighboring Afghanistan, Russia's Central Military District said on Tuesday.

All these weapons were used in the Russian-Tajik-Uzbek drills, the military district told reporters.

"The 201st military base received the latest Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles, Yarygin pistols to replace Makarov pistols, modern large-caliber ASVK-M sniper rifles, extended-range flamethrowers and Verba MANPADS. All these weapons were used by Russian units during joint exercises with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which were held against the background of the destabilization in Afghanistan," the Central Military District said.