Makkah: Minister Salik finds solace in exceptional arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik, on Monday voiced his contentment over the efficient operations in place for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia that promised a journey of spiritual enrichment and ease during the Hajj.

"After visiting various facilities, including the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), Hujjaj residential buildings, catering companies' kitchens providing three meals a day and transport arrangements, I felt relieved to see that all operational preparedness and ongoing services are up to the mark," he said while talking to media during his visit to the PHMM.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission team and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he said, drawing on past experiences were well aware of the challenges faced and took timely measures, resulting in meticulous preparations for the Pakistani Hujjaj.

He praised the entire team for working with full devotion to serve the guests of Allah Almighty, extending all possible assistance to them round the clock. "I am proud of it. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the overall Hajj operation will be much better than last year's."

Answering a question, Minister Salik said he has visited the Rehlat Manafea Company, a service provider, to review arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj.

He commended the company for completing all arrangements for transport, accommodation and catering services in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa during the Hajj days.

The minister stressed the need for further collaboration with the company to extend maximum facilitation to the guests of Allah Almighty at the holy land.

Accordingly, the CEO has been invited to visit Pakistan in August to explore increased cooperation and collaboration in future Hajj-related plans.

"We are striving to improve Hajj arrangements with each passing year," he said, praising the team, including Pakistan Hajj Mission, Head of Medical Mission, Director Madina, Director Makkah, and Director Mouavneen.

Earlier, the minister took round of different sections of the PHMM including male and female wards, pharmacy, medicines storage facility, OPD, surgical ward, dental clinic, expressing satisfaction over the preparedness of the medical mission to tackle any medical-related situation during the Hajj operation.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Director General (Hajj), Jeddah/Head of Pakistan Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomor, Director Makkah Faheem Afridi, Head of Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhiar, and Director Mouavneen Asghar Yusufzai.