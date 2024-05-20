Makkah: Minister Salik Finds Solace In Exceptional Arrangements For Pakistani Hujjaj
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 10:40 AM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik, on Monday voiced his contentment over the efficient operations in place for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia that promised a journey of spiritual enrichment and ease during the Hajj.
"After visiting various facilities, including the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), Hujjaj residential buildings, catering companies' kitchens providing three meals a day and transport arrangements, I felt relieved to see that all operational preparedness and ongoing services are up to the mark," he said while talking to media during his visit to the PHMM.
The Pakistan Hajj Mission team and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he said, drawing on past experiences were well aware of the challenges faced and took timely measures, resulting in meticulous preparations for the Pakistani Hujjaj.
He praised the entire team for working with full devotion to serve the guests of Allah Almighty, extending all possible assistance to them round the clock. "I am proud of it. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the overall Hajj operation will be much better than last year's."
Answering a question, Minister Salik said he has visited the Rehlat Manafea Company, a service provider, to review arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj.
He commended the company for completing all arrangements for transport, accommodation and catering services in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa during the Hajj days.
The minister stressed the need for further collaboration with the company to extend maximum facilitation to the guests of Allah Almighty at the holy land.
Accordingly, the CEO has been invited to visit Pakistan in August to explore increased cooperation and collaboration in future Hajj-related plans.
"We are striving to improve Hajj arrangements with each passing year," he said, praising the team, including Pakistan Hajj Mission, Head of Medical Mission, Director Madina, Director Makkah, and Director Mouavneen.
Earlier, the minister took round of different sections of the PHMM including male and female wards, pharmacy, medicines storage facility, OPD, surgical ward, dental clinic, expressing satisfaction over the preparedness of the medical mission to tackle any medical-related situation during the Hajj operation.
Present on the occasion were Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Director General (Hajj), Jeddah/Head of Pakistan Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomor, Director Makkah Faheem Afridi, Head of Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhiar, and Director Mouavneen Asghar Yusufzai.
Recent Stories
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
More Stories From World
-
Wirtz returns to help unbeaten Leverkusen chase history2 minutes ago
-
Schauffele leads as dramatic PGA back-nine battle begins2 minutes ago
-
France's Macron calls fresh emergency meeting on New Caledonia2 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash3 minutes ago
-
Still exhausted after arrest, Scheffler closes with 64 at PGA22 minutes ago
-
Dominicans vote for president in poll overshadowed by Haiti crisis22 minutes ago
-
Brest secure Champions League qualification, PSG win without Mbappe32 minutes ago
-
Iran media says President Raisi died in helicopter crash32 minutes ago
-
'Blood everywhere': Survivor recounts attack on tourists in Afghanistan42 minutes ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole, captures first major at PGA Championship42 minutes ago
-
Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival1 hour ago
-
China to provide all necessary support, assistance for Iran's rescue efforts1 hour ago