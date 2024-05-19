Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 19 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 19th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|181.00 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|747.77 PKR
|755.77 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|348.50 PKR
|352.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.49 PKR
|38.89 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.25 PKR
|40.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|297.00 PKR
|299.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.96 PKR
|36.31 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.33 PKR
|3.44 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|913.28 PKR
|922.28 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.69 PKR
|59.29 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|169.45 PKR
|171.45 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|730.59 PKR
|738.59 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.41 PKR
|77.11 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.50 PKR
|74.25 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.67 PKR
|25.97 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|309.01 PKR
|311.51 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.57 PKR
|7.72 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.50 PKR
|280.20 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.25 PKR
|76.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
Body of addict man found from roadside
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 20241 hour ago
-
Governor presents shields to Uzbek textile professionals11 hours ago
-
Company rubbishes market report as false, fabricated12 hours ago
-
Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets15 hours ago
-
PMEX has major role in future market design, market economy: MD PMEX16 hours ago
-
PMEX plays crucial role in automating, digitising capital markets: Speakers17 hours ago
-
Govt urged for ensuring basic amenities for educational institutions17 hours ago
-
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here19 hours ago
-
Poultry meat dropped to Rs 419 kg in Bahawalpur21 hours ago
-
Lemon jumps to Rs 1,000 per kg in Bahawalpur22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 20241 day ago