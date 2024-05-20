Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 20 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 20, 2024 | 08:30 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 May 2024 is 242,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,820. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 20 May 2024 is 242,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,820.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 222,180 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,500.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 242,400
|Rs 222,180
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 207,820
|Rs 190,500
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,782
|Rs 19,050
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 20241 minute ago
-
BFC tops by issuing 50 NOCs in three days15 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Aminpur Bazaar15 hours ago
-
FESCO completes Rs.308.4m projects, electrifies 74 villages in April16 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes freelancing, digital media training session16 hours ago
-
China invested in Pakistan in difficult times: Ahsan Iqbal17 hours ago
-
FTO to chair central advisory committee tomorrow17 hours ago
-
Pak students safe in Bishkek: Kyrgyz honorary consul17 hours ago
-
PIDE hosted conference on ‘Revitalizing Pakistan Automobile Industry'18 hours ago
-
SCCI demands further reform measures to broaden tax-base18 hours ago
-
PIDE organizes conference on automobile sector development20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 20241 day ago