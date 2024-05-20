Schauffele Birdies Final Hole, Captures First Major At PGA Championship
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Xander Schauffele outdueled Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland down the back nine on Sunday to win the PGA Championship, capturing his first major triumph and snapping a two-year victory drought.
Third-ranked Schauffele, the reigning Olympic champion, won a tension-packed drama over the closing holes, firing a six-under par 65 to finish 72 holes at Valhalla on 21-under 263, the lowest winning score in major golf history.
That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over fellow American DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion who fired a closing 64, with Norway's Hovland, last year's PGA runner-up, third on 266 after shooting a 66.
Victory was worth $3.33 million to Schauffele from an $18.5 million purse while DeChambeau took home $1.998 million.
The record low under-par winning score had been 20-under, done four times, most recently by Australian Cameron Smith at the 2022 British Open.
Schauffele, who had 12 prior top-10 major finishes without a victory, had not won an event since the 2022 Scottish Open, having had 19 top-10 finishes during his drought.
But the 30-year-old American matched the lowest round in major history with a nine-under 62 on Thursday and was equal to the challenge on Sunday.
"I was kind of emotional after the putt lipped in," Schauffele said. "It has been a while since I won.
"I told myself this is my opportunity so let's capture it."
DeChambeau rolled in a birdie putt from just beyond 10 feet at the par-5 18th hole, the ball barely dropping in, to match Schauffele for the lead at 20-under.
Seconds later, Hovland missed his 10-foot birdie putt to doom his chances and ended up making a bogey.
Schauffele had a chance to win with a birdie at 18 but his tee shot was in the left rough on the edge of a fairway bunker. He calmly blasted his second shot just short of the green into the fairway, 36 yards from the hole.
Schauffele dropped his approach six feet from the hole and the ball made a slight roll on the edge as it fell in to give him a wire-to-wire triumph.
Not since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol had a player birdied the 72nd hole to win the Wanamaker Trophy.
js/bb
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
More Stories From World
-
Still exhausted after arrest, Scheffler closes with 64 at PGA3 minutes ago
-
Dominicans vote for president in poll overshadowed by Haiti crisis3 minutes ago
-
Brest secure Champions League qualification, PSG win without Mbappe13 minutes ago
-
Iran media says President Raisi died in helicopter crash13 minutes ago
-
'Blood everywhere': Survivor recounts attack on tourists in Afghanistan23 minutes ago
-
Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival53 minutes ago
-
China to provide all necessary support, assistance for Iran's rescue efforts53 minutes ago
-
Uncertain future for thousands after deadly Brazil floods1 hour ago
-
Blinken congratulates Taiwan's Lai on inauguration as president1 hour ago
-
Pacers shoot down Knicks to reach NBA Eastern Conference finals2 hours ago
-
Deadly strikes hit Gaza as US envoy visits Israel2 hours ago
-
UN Chief deplores mob attacks against Pakistani & other foreign students in Bishkek2 hours ago