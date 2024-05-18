Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 38 29 6 3 95 30 93 -- champions
Rangers 38 27 4 7 87 32 85
Hearts 38 20 8 10 54 42 68
Kilmarnock 38 14 14 10 46 44 56
St Mirren 38 13 8 17 46 52 47
Dundee 38 10 12 16 49 68 42
----------------------------------------
Aberdeen 37 12 11 14 46 50 47
Hibernian 37 11 12 14 51 58 45
Motherwell 37 10 13 14 55 57 43
Ross County 37 8 10 19 36 65 34
----------------------------------------
St Johnstone 37 7 11 19 27 53 32
----------------------------------------
Livingston 37 5 9 23 28 69 24 -- relegated
Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
Recent Stories
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
Body of addict man found from roadside
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks
More Stories From Sports
-
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores3 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results3 hours ago
-
Trials for Sindh Softball team on Friday3 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table5 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results5 hours ago
-
Trials of Peshawar Region for KP Inter-Region Games on May 236 hours ago
-
Regional Sports Officer Kohat holds sports festival in Kohat Jail6 hours ago
-
Higher Education transferred, posting principles of various colleges8 hours ago
-
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs8 hours ago
-
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage24 hours ago