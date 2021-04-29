(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia's Investigative Committee suspects jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny of creating an NGO that infringes upon the rights of citizens, according to documents of the case on the recognition of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as an extremist organization.

"Alexey Anatolyevich Navalny ... is a suspect in a criminal case launched on 04.02.2021 by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia over a crime under Part 1 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (creation of a non-profit organization that encroaches on personality and rights of citizens)," a document published by Navalny's supporters on Thursday reads.

According to the case documents, other suspects include the activist's allies, Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov.

The criminal article provides for a fine, or a period of correctional labor and restriction of freedom. The maximum punishment is up to four years in jail. Those convicted cannot be elected to a public post in Russia for five years after the expiry of the sentence.

Navalny is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence in a penal colony for financial misdemeanor. Russian prosecutors seek to label FBK, Navalny's coordinating centers, and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation NGO as extremist organizations. The court hearings are scheduled for May 17.