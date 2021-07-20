The new Russian single-engine fighter Checkmate has high export potential in the Latin American, Asian-Pacific and Middle Eastern markets due to its low costs and high combat effectiveness, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, told Sputnik

Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by Sukhoi designer bureau (part of Rostec) and first unveiled earlier in the day at the MAKS-2021 international aviation and space salon in the Moscow Region.

"Certainly, light-attack aircraft Checkmate has high export potential. The aircraft is capable of solving every task set by the customer, including effectively destroying land and sea targets, as well as fighting for air supremacy with numerically superior forces," Chemezov said, noting that the fighter would be of a special interest to clients from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

According to the Rostec head, the aircraft has low visibility, high flight performance and is equipped with advanced avionics.

The Checkmate also boasts the most spacious internal weapon bays in its class and is highly customizable. The fighter can carry up to five air-to-air missiles of various ranges and other aviation weapons in an inconspicuous configuration. It can further be used as base for an unmanned aerial vehicle with similar characteristics.

The maximum combat load of the new light fighter is 7,400 kilograms (16,314 Pounds), while the flight range without external fuel tanks is 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles), Chemezov noted. At the same time, the aircraft has low maintenance costs due to automated logistics support system, which allows to train personnel and plan component deliveries beforehand.

