JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed security cooperation with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat during a working dinner in Jerusalem, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters on Monday.

Patrushev is currently in Jerusalem on a two-day working visit. Earlier in the day, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Russian-Israeli cooperation in countering terrorism, in particular between the intelligence and security agencies.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the security cooperation between the two states in continuation of negotiations between the Russian Security Council secretary and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday, Patrushev also met with US National security Adviser John Bolton to discuss the situation in Venezuela and arms control issues. The meeting took place behind closed doors and lasted an hour and a half.

On Tuesday, Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat are scheduled to hold a trilateral summit to discuss the security situation in the middle East and Syria, in particular.