UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev, Israel's Ben-Shabbat Discuss Security Cooperation - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russia's Patrushev, Israel's Ben-Shabbat Discuss Security Cooperation - Spokesman

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed security cooperation with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat during a working dinner in Jerusalem, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters on Monday.

Patrushev is currently in Jerusalem on a two-day working visit. Earlier in the day, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Russian-Israeli cooperation in countering terrorism, in particular between the intelligence and security agencies.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the security cooperation between the two states in continuation of negotiations between the Russian Security Council secretary and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday, Patrushev also met with US National security Adviser John Bolton to discuss the situation in Venezuela and arms control issues. The meeting took place behind closed doors and lasted an hour and a half.

On Tuesday, Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat are scheduled to hold a trilateral summit to discuss the security situation in the middle East and Syria, in particular.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Visit Jerusalem Venezuela Middle East

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

49 minutes ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

49 minutes ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

51 minutes ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours Emirati heroes of nation ..

1 hour ago

Gargash meets Chief Officer of Italian Interior Mi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.