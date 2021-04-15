UrduPoint.com
Russia's Putin Congratulates Israel's Rivlin On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Putin Congratulates Israel's Rivlin on Independence Day

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, on the 73rd anniversary of the signing of the Israeli independence declaration.

The Israeli presidency quoted Putin as saying in a message that the Russian-Israeli friendship "continues to develop constructively across all spheres ” in the interest of our peoples.

"

Congratulations have poured in from across the globe, including from the United States, Germany, and South Korea, as well as the Holy See and Jewish communities all over the world.

This year's Independence Day was Rivlin's last as president of the Jewish state. His seven-year term runs out in July. Celebrations were toned down last year because of the pandemic but curbs were lifted in 2021 as Israel makes strides in vaccination.

