MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Russian state intermediary agency for exports and imports of military products, Rosoboronexport, has received a request from India for the purchase of MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighters and already sent its counterproposals, awaiting New Delhi's response, General Director Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.

"Rosoboronexport received a request from India on these projects and worked it out promptly. We held relevant consultations and submitted our proposals to our partners. We are currently waiting for their decision," Mikheev said.

In July 2020, the Indian Defense Ministry said that the government approved the purchase of 21 MiG-29 fighters and the modernization of 59 Indian MiG-29 under a $984 million deal with Russia.

In addition, New Delhi planned to purchase 12 Su-30MKI aircraft worth $1.42 billion, which would be assembled at Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Later, the media reported that the Indian government wanted to increase the share of parts produced in the country in a deal with Russia to buy Su-30MKIs.

The Indian air force operates about 270 fourth-generation Su-30MKI fighters, more than 220 of which are assembled in India under license.