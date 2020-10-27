(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The situation on the Union State of Russia and Belarus' border with NATO remains tense, as the alliance keeps increasing its military presence there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, assuring that the Russian military prioritizes Union State security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The situation on the Union State of Russia and Belarus' border with NATO remains tense, as the alliance keeps increasing its military presence there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, assuring that the Russian military prioritizes Union State security.

"The situation on the western borders of the Union State remains uneasy, as NATO continues expanding its forward presence there," Shoigu told the Russian and Belarusian military.

"In light of the emerging military and political situation in the region, and new challenges and threats, chiefly related to the international terrorism, the Russian Defense Ministry sees guaranteeing the military security of the Union State as a priority task," Shoigu added, pointing to the intensity of NATO military drills.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted that countries bordering Belarus were boosting their participation in NATO military exercises, and the presence of the US army was also growing there.

"In the past years, NATO rotation group in the countries bordering Belarus has increased by over 17 times, reaching 10,000 servicemen," Khrenin recalled.