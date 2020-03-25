UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Western Military District To Inspect Virus Response Readiness From March 25-28

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Western Military District to Inspect Virus Response Readiness From March 25-28

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russia's Western Military District is conducting an inspection of the virus response readiness in four regions in the district from March 25-28 amid the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection, the district's press service said Wednesday.

"In accordance with the decision of the commander of the Western Military District Col. Gen.

Alexander Zhuravlev as part of the inspection of the readiness for dealing with emergency situations related to the threat of mass infection and the spread of viral infections, special task forces are being formed in four regions in the district," the press service said in a statement.

"A total of about 1,000 military personnel, over 200 units of military and special equipment from the Western Military District will take part in the inspection," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia March From

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

3 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

35 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

21 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

21 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.