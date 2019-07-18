Ryabkov Says Plans to Hold High-Level Bilateral Talks During Upcoming Visit to Venezuela

UrduPoint.com
Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that he planned to hold bilateral meetings of "quite a high level" during his upcoming visit to Venezuela and discuss not only the bilateral agenda, but also the results of the intra-Venezuelan consultations, recently held in Barbados.

Ryabkov will pay a visit to the Latin American country from July 20-22 to participate in a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

"Yes, there will be a bilateral program of quite a high level," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

He refused to reveal the details, stressing that this would be "improper."

"But this will be not just the ministerial conference of the NAM, I'd rather say it will be more about bilateral work on existing topics, including the results of the [latest] round [of intra-Venezuelan talks] in Barbados, and our constantly ongoing cooperation, including at international platforms," Ryabkov added.

The Russian diplomat did not rule out discussing the upcoming visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia.

"This is one of the topics," Ryabkov said, when asked whether he would touch upon preparations for Maduro's visit during his talks in Venezuela.

"I do not mean coordinating [the visit], given that I am not empowered to coordinate such things, but [it is important] to discuss plans and implementation of the things that the intergovernmental commission has agreed on," the minister explained.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced in June that Maduro was set to pay a visit to Russia soon. The exact date of the visit remains uncertain.

