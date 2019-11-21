S. Korea, ASEAN to hold ministerial forum, exhibition on public service innovation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's interior ministry said Thursday it will host a ministerial forum and exhibition on government innovation with 10 Southeast Asian countries in the southeastern port city of Busan early next week

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's interior ministry said Thursday it will host a ministerial forum and exhibition on government innovation with 10 Southeast Asian countries in the southeastern port city of Busan early next week.

The events will be held on the sidelines of a leaders' summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which will take place from Monday to Tuesday in the same city in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership between the two sides.

The Exhibition on Public Service Innovation to be held from Monday to Wednesday will serve as a platform for Korea and the ASEAN member states to showcase and share their experiences and systems of improving government services, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The exhibition will be themed around the three P's of "People, Peace and Prosperity," which are the guiding principles of the New Southern Policy, proclaimed by President Moon Jae-in in 2017 to enhance ties with the ASEAN countries.

The event consists of two sections. One will presents Korea's technology-base innovation, including a disaster response system using 5G networks, an electronic customs clearance system, a smart traffic system and an automated immigration checks system.

The other will be devoted to ASEAN public services such as Thailand's online Biz Portal, Indonesia's complaint management platform and Myanmar's participatory development policy.

"The exhibition is expected to help identify potential joint projects and promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and ASEAN," the ministry said.

The ministry will also host the second Ministerial Roundtable on Public Service Innovation on Tuesday. The first roundtable was held in 2014.

"The Ministry of Interior and Safety is planning to take this opportunity to look back on the accomplishments over the past five years and seek ways of further cooperation and development in the years to come," the ministry said.

The ministry has strengthened its cooperation with ASEAN member states, dispatching the Korea-ASEAN Public Administration Cooperation Corps to Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand; opening the Korea-Indonesia E-Government Cooperation Center; and running a local government capacity building program in Cambodia.

Under the theme of "Building Better Governance: Bringing Better Future for All," the roundtable will consist of three sessions for discussions on citizen engagement and government innovation; digital technologies and public services; and capacity-building of local governments and regional development.

On Monday Minister Chin Young will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos, the ministry said.