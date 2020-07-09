UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President's Approval Rating Rebounds To 50 Pct: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating gained this week, marking the first rebound in seven weeks, a weekly poll showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating gained this week, marking the first rebound in seven weeks, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon added 0.2 percentage points over the week to 50.0 percent this week. It ended the downward trend for the past six weeks.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs rose 0.2 percentage points to 45.7 percent.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party went up 2.6 percentage points over the week to 40.

9 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition United Future Party garnered 29.5 percent of support score this week, down 0.6 percentage points from the previous week.

It was trailed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 6.0 percent, the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 4.9 percent and the centrist People's Party with 3.1 percent.

The results were based on a survey of 1,510 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level. E

