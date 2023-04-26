S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanced Technologies, Energy Sectors - Seoul

South Korean companies and the United States have concluded 23 memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Washington in the field of cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy, with 10 of them in biotechnology, aviation, robotics, autonomous driving and other fields, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) South Korean companies and the United States have concluded 23 memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Washington in the field of cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy, with 10 of them in biotechnology, aviation, robotics, autonomous driving and other fields, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is paying a state visit to the United States from April 24-29.

"A total of 23 MoU have been signed, with 10 of them in the fields of advanced technologies, such as battery production, biotechnology, autonomous driving, aviation, robotics, and 13 more on cooperation in the clean energy sector, including hydrogen, nuclear energy, and carbon neutrality," the ministry said in a statement.

The agreements have been signed between South Korean companies Doosan, SK, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Lotte Chemical and US's Boeing, GE Vernova, ExxonMobil and others, as well as Germany's Siemens, the document read.

Meanwhile, Yoon reiterated that a possible conflict of interests and other issues against the backdrop of reports alleging the wiretapping of South Korean officials by US intelligence services would not undermine the Seoul-Washington alliance, adding that such moves were not prohibited "in real state affairs."

Earlier in April, US media reported that the Pentagon's classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services had spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.