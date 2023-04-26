UrduPoint.com

S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs In Advanced Technologies, Energy Sectors - Seoul

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 06:47 PM

S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanced Technologies, Energy Sectors - Seoul

South Korean companies and the United States have concluded 23 memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Washington in the field of cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy, with 10 of them in biotechnology, aviation, robotics, autonomous driving and other fields, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) South Korean companies and the United States have concluded 23 memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Washington in the field of cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy, with 10 of them in biotechnology, aviation, robotics, autonomous driving and other fields, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is paying a state visit to the United States from April 24-29.

"A total of 23 MoU have been signed, with 10 of them in the fields of advanced technologies, such as battery production, biotechnology, autonomous driving, aviation, robotics, and 13 more on cooperation in the clean energy sector, including hydrogen, nuclear energy, and carbon neutrality," the ministry said in a statement.

The agreements have been signed between South Korean companies Doosan, SK, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Lotte Chemical and US's Boeing, GE Vernova, ExxonMobil and others, as well as Germany's Siemens, the document read.

Meanwhile, Yoon reiterated that a possible conflict of interests and other issues against the backdrop of reports alleging the wiretapping of South Korean officials by US intelligence services would not undermine the Seoul-Washington alliance, adding that such moves were not prohibited "in real state affairs."

Earlier in April, US media reported that the Pentagon's classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services had spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Nuclear Pentagon Visit Germany Alliance United States North Korea March April Media From Industry Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited Siemens

Recent Stories

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse re ..

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

20 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to control hoarding, smuggling o ..

DC chairs meeting to control hoarding, smuggling of sugar, fertilizer

55 seconds ago
 DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for ..

DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for controlling profiteering

56 seconds ago
 Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controll ..

Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controlled by Kiev - Defense Ministry

57 seconds ago
 Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

11 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.