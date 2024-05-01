Open Menu

S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows In March

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

S. Korea's online shopping grows in March

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) South Korea's online shopping grew in March due to high demand for food, travel, culture, car accessories and e-coupon services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

Shopping in cyberspace stood at 20.45 trillion won (14.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in March, up 9.1 percent compared to the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

Transaction of agricultural, livestock and fishery products in cyberspace soared 26.6 percent, while demand for food and beverage advanced 13.

3 percent in the cited month.

Online demand for travel and transport services spiked 20.8 percent, and the online transaction of e-coupon services gained 14.0 percent amid the spreading trend to provide gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons.

Online purchase of car accessories skyrocketed 79.3 percent, while those for culture and leisure services, cosmetics and furniture expanded in double digits.

mobile shopping through smartphones increased 9.6 percent over the year to 15.08 trillion won (10.9 billion dollars) in March.

