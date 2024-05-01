S. Korea's Online Shopping Grows In March
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) South Korea's online shopping grew in March due to high demand for food, travel, culture, car accessories and e-coupon services, statistical office data showed Wednesday.
Shopping in cyberspace stood at 20.45 trillion won (14.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in March, up 9.1 percent compared to the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.
Transaction of agricultural, livestock and fishery products in cyberspace soared 26.6 percent, while demand for food and beverage advanced 13.
3 percent in the cited month.
Online demand for travel and transport services spiked 20.8 percent, and the online transaction of e-coupon services gained 14.0 percent amid the spreading trend to provide gifts such as coffee and cake through e-coupons.
Online purchase of car accessories skyrocketed 79.3 percent, while those for culture and leisure services, cosmetics and furniture expanded in double digits.
mobile shopping through smartphones increased 9.6 percent over the year to 15.08 trillion won (10.9 billion dollars) in March.
Recent Stories
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From World
-
Southern China road collapse kills at least 191 minute ago
-
Japanese animated comedy "Spy x Family Code: White" leads Chinese box office1 minute ago
-
Pakistan academics sow seeds of cross-border agricultural cooperation1 minute ago
-
Traumatized Gazans bracing for feared Israel's full-scale assault on Rafah1 minute ago
-
Passenger surge boosts financial recovery of Australia's major airports: report2 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's export grows for 7th month in April2 minutes ago
-
China's trade with other BRICS members up 11.3 pct in Q12 minutes ago
-
April temperatures in Bangladesh hottest on record2 minutes ago
-
Foreigner hotel stays in Japan jump 68 pct to record high in March2 minutes ago
-
UK local polls could determine PM Sunak's fate12 minutes ago
-
Heatwave engulfs Bangladesh with record temperature since 198912 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's average hourly earnings up 5.2 pct annually12 minutes ago