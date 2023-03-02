Sales of New Passenger Cars in Russia Down 43% in February Year-on-Year - Agency

Sales of new passenger cars in Russia decreased by 43% in February year-on-year, falling to 56,000, Russia's Autostat analytic agency said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Sales of new passenger cars in Russia decreased by 43% in February year-on-year, falling to 56,000, Russia's Autostat analytic agency said on Thursday.

"In February 2023, 56,148 new passenger cars were released, which is by 43.4% fewer than over the same period last year," the experts said in a statement.

Top producer in the Russian market remained AvtoVAZ that managed to increase its share to over 38% in February 2023, whereas its cars accounted to just 19.1% of all passenger cars released in Russia in February 2022, according to Autostat. The Russian car manufacturer is followed by China's Chery that sold over 6,800 cars in Russia over the same period, or 12.1%. Haval, Geely and Kia were among other leading car brands in Russia, the agency added.