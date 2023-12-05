Saudi Minister of Communications meets with Leading Technology & Innovation Companies in Silicon Valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha held a meeting on Tuesday with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) President & CEO Antonio Neri to explore opportunities for expanding the strategic partnership in modern technology, cloud computing, and localizing servers to boost local content and support the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy.

Al-Swaha highlighted the Kingdom's potential for a strong digital infrastructure and its status as the largest market in the region.

Discussions focused on exploring collaboration and partnership opportunities in various sectors.

He also engaged in separate meetings with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott and Cohere CEO Martin Kon. Partnership opportunities in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence were explored at these meetings, which confirm Saudi Arabia's role as a regional technology and innovation hub that supports the growth of a dynamic digital economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.