Scheduled Blackouts in Kiev to Leave Residents Without Power for Up To 5 Hours - DTEK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Emergency schedules for power outages have been introduced in Kiev, so that the city residents are only left without electricity for a maximum of five hours in a row, the DTEK Grids operating holding said.

Oleksandr Fomenko, the chief executive of DTEK, said on Friday that only 30% of Kiev had power.

"Emergency shutdowns continue to be in effect in Kiev. From now on, DTEK will turn off the electricity to all residents in turns, so that the interruption in power supply for each client is no more than five hours," the Ukrainian utility said in a Saturday statement on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Kiev military administration said on social media that some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week.

Later in the day, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a quarter of residents of Ukraine's capital had no power as of Saturday, but the city was already able to switch to scheduled power outages.

Much of Kiev was plunged into darkness on Wednesday after Russia struck the city's military command posts and the related power grid. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said a day later that it had restored power supply to critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

Ukrainian media reported last week citing DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, that blackouts could get longer in Ukraine as winter approaches and temperatures drop.