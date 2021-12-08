Scholz to Visit Paris, Brussels on Friday - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Paris and Brussels on Friday to visit headquarters of the European Union and NATO, the German Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

"In Paris, (French) President Emmanuel Macron will receive Federal Chancellor Scholz with military honors.

Chancellor Scholz's first visit abroad is an expression of the close ties and friendship between Germany and France. The discussion will focus on bilateral, international and European issues," the government said in a statement.

In Brussels, Scholz will discuss "preparations for the next week's EU Council meeting" with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. In addition, the new German chancellor will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.