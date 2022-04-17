UrduPoint.com

Scholz's Approval Rating Reaches New Record Low - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Nearly 50 percent of Germans do not approve of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a new poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA).

The survey, conducted for the Bild tabloid, showed that only 38 percent of Germans are satisfied with Scholz's performance.

At the same time, 49 percent of a total of 1,002 respondents said they did not approve of the chancellor's work.

More than half of those surveyed (55 percent) also expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal government, while 35 percent said they were content.

A YouGov poll conducted in December of last year, right after the leader of the German Social Democrats Scholz was elected by the Bundestag as the new head of government (replacing veteran Angela Merkel) showed that nearly two-thirds of Germans believed that the new chancellor would not be able to hold the post for more than four years.

