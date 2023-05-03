School Shooting in Belgrade Results in at Least 8 Children Dead - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) At least eight children and a guard have been killed in a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbian media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police said they had detained a 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school, who could have used his father's pistol. The incident occurred in the morning at a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital.

According to the news outlet telegraf.rs, at least eight children and a guard have been killed and several other students and a teacher have been wounded as a result of the shooting that lasted about five minutes. Emergency services, as well as police investigators and prosecutors are working at the scene, according to the news portal.

Serbian news portal Vecernje novosti reported that the teenager, who was an exemplary student, could have been under the influence of drugs.