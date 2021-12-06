Secretary General and Russian Federation Permanent Representative Discuss Ways to Enhance Russia-OIC Relations

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the OIC, HE Ramazan Abdulatipov

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 2 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the OIC, HE Ramazan Abdulatipov.

During the meeting, both sides praised the long history of relations between the Islamic world and Russia, and discussed ways to further strengthen fruitful dialogue and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the OIC in various fields.

They also reviewed international issues of common interest.