UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Discusses With Sri Lankan FM Prospects Of Bilateral Relations Between OIC And Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:37 PM

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations between OIC and Sri Lanka

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Mr. Gamini Peiris, at the OIC Mission Office in New York, upon the request of the Sri Lankan side

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th September, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Mr. Gamini Peiris, at the OIC Mission Office in New York, upon the request of the Sri Lankan side.

The meeting took place on Monday, 20 September 2021, on the sidelines of the meetings of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting reviewed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Sri Lanka, within the framework of the two sides' keenness on promoting bilateral relations. Moreover, the meeting touched upon all issues of common concern, including the situation of Muslim minorities in Sri Lanka. The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in issues and challenges of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Sri Lanka New York September Muslim All OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

3 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with ..

Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with Vitol&#039;s CEO

11 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

23 minutes ago
 Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

23 minutes ago
 Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.