Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations between OIC and Sri Lanka

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th September, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Mr. Gamini Peiris, at the OIC Mission Office in New York, upon the request of the Sri Lankan side.

The meeting took place on Monday, 20 September 2021, on the sidelines of the meetings of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting reviewed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Sri Lanka, within the framework of the two sides' keenness on promoting bilateral relations. Moreover, the meeting touched upon all issues of common concern, including the situation of Muslim minorities in Sri Lanka. The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in issues and challenges of mutual interest.