Senator Presses US Border Agency For Details On Expedited Removal Of Migrants

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Senator Patrick Leahy urged immigration services on Monday to provide details on the expedited removal of migrants from US territory.

On July 19, the Trump administration announced its plan to expand the power of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct rapid deportations of illegal aliens.

"I respectfully request copies of all Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) policy, guidance, and training regarding the new expedited removal process and how it will be fairly and equitably applied," Leahy said in a letter.

The senator expressed concerns that the new policy allows US authorities to remove people from the country without basic protections which they have during normal removal proceedings.

He said the policy gives ICE and CBP agents "unreviewable authorities" to decide who has to be removed from the United States.

"This shifts the burden to people within the United States - including US citizens who may be targeted by CBP or ICE - to have proof of continuous residence on their person for fear of being subject to expedited removal," Leahy said.

After announcing the new rules, DHS said that any alien who indicates an intention to apply for asylum or expresses a fear of persecution, of torture, or of returning to his or her country, will be referred for an interview with an asylum officer.

Consistent with current law and practice, unaccompanied alien children are not subject to expedited removal under the new or any previous designation, according to the release.

On August 6, three US advocacy group filed a Federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to expand the use of fast-track deportations of migrants.

