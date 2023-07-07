Open Menu

Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine 'Not An Option' For Germany - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine 'Not an Option' for Germany - Berlin

Germany does not consider it possible to supply cluster munitions to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Germany does not consider it possible to supply cluster munitions to Kiev, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

"German has signed the convention (on cluster munitions), it (supplying such munitions to Ukraine) is not an option for us. I will not comment on the fact that some countries, including China, Russia, Ukraine and the United States, have not joined the convention," he told reporters after a trilateral meeting between top German, Austrian and Swiss officials in Bern.

Meanwhile, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Austria was also opposed to supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying their use would pose a long-term threat to civilians.

"We have a clear position. We are a country, which is in the forefront of the disarmament process. This weapon, these munitions are banned internationally because they function similar to anti-personnel landmines.

Cluster munitions can lie around for years, we have seen it in the middle East, and they could harm the civil population for years after the end of the conflict," he told reporters before the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) High-Level Conference on Climate Change in Vienna.

Schallenberg added that he was in favor of supporting Ukraine, although Western countries should provide "the right kind of support" to Kiev and consider the signals they send with their decisions.

On Thursday, media reported that US President Joe Biden had approved the provision of US cluster munitions to Ukraine and was expected to announce the move as part of a new $800 million military aid package. On Friday, Democratic US Reps. Sara Jacobs and Ilhan Omar introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act banning the transfer or sale of cluster munitions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe China German Germany Sale Vienna Bern Kiev Austria United States Middle East Media Top Million Weapon

Recent Stories

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

6 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

6 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

6 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

6 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

6 minutes ago
PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

3 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

3 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

3 minutes ago
 Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs ..

Adoption ceremony for retired police sniffer dogs by citizens held

11 minutes ago
 UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Po ..

UN Calls on France to Combat Systemic Racism in Police

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World