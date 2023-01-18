Serbia Has Not Abandoned Contacts With Russia Despite Calls by West - Presidential Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Serbia, despite calls by the West, has not abandoned political or cultural contacts with Russia, Russian presidential envoy for intercultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said.

Shvydkoy is on a working visit in Serbia, where he met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, Culture Minister Maja Gojkovic, education Minister Branko Ruzic and other officials.

"At the end of December, the Russian-Serbian cultural and tourism forum was very successful, and it is obvious that in 2022, despite the fact that the collective West quite seriously suggested that all contacts with Russia be canceled, Serbia, in economic, political, educational and cultural, scientific terms, has not abandoned contacts with Russia," Shvydkoy said at a briefing at the Russian embassy.