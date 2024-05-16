Man Wounds Six In Swiss Town With Knife Attacks: Police
May 16, 2024
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A man wounded six people with knife attacks in the streets of the northern Swiss town of Zofingen on Wednesday before being detained, police said.
Two victims suffered serious wounds, police said. The attacker was also in hospital being treated for injuries that investigators said were self-inflicted.
The man was aged about 40, police said in a statement which added that he was thought to have acted alone.
All of the injured remained hospitalised late Wednesday.
Armed with "sharpened or pointed" metal weapons, the man first lashed out at a passer-by at the railway station in the town of 12,000 people in the Aargau canton, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) west of Zurich, police said.
He then wounded several people seemingly at random before entering a house, police added.
Among those attacked were two teachers from the Zofingen cantonal school, the institution's director, Patrick Strossler, told 20minuten.
ch news website.
The Aargauer Zeitung newspaper quoted one man as saying his pregnant wife had been among those attacked. She was cut in the face but her life was not threatened.
After two hours of negotiations with a specialised team, the man was arrested in the house, police said. The suspect had injured himself and was taken to hospital, said Bernhard Graser, a police spokesman.
Graser told the Zofinger Tagblatt newspaper that the attacker's injuries were self-inflicted.
Police have called for witnesses to share video or photos that may be useful for their investigation.
Images shown by Aargauer Zeitung showed a large deployment of police and emergency vehicles. The security forces had assault rifles and bullet-proof vests.
A police helicopter landed on a nearby sports field, causing the local youth football team to cut short a training session, the newspaper said.
