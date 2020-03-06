Serbia Registers First Coronavirus Case - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Serbia has registered its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case, the country's health minister, Zlatibor Loncar, said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Serbia has registered its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case, the country's health minister, Zlatibor Loncar, said on Friday.

"We have the first case of coronavirus, a man aged 43. He is feeling well," the minister said.

The patient often visited Budapest, where his sister lives, and she had respiratory disease, the minister said. The man turned to doctors and acted responsibly, he said.

The patient lives in the north of the country in the city of Subotica. Once the man began to feel symptoms, he isolated himself and sent his children to stay with his grandparents. Meanwhile, he has remained with his wife, who has only been bringing him food, Loncar said. Everyone who came into contact with the patient was also tested.

There are no reasons for panic, the minister said, and he urged citizens to adhere to basic anti-virus measures.