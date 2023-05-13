UrduPoint.com

Serbian Opposition Protesting Against Recent Surge Of Violence Among Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Serbian Opposition Protesting Against Recent Surge of Violence Among Youth

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Political opponents of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party gathered for a massive protest in Belgrade over the recent escalation of violence in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The Democratic Party, the Serbian People's Party, the Party of Freedom and Justice and a number of other opposition activists urged their supporters and other citizens to participate in a two-hour peaceful march from the Skupstina (the National Assembly) building to the Gazela Bridge. The protesters planned to block the bridge, which lies on the European route E75, connecting Hungarian capital Budapest with the Greek city of Saloniki. for two hours as demonstration of their intent.

The demands of the protesters included revocation of broadcasting license from two local channels and a ban on tv shows that incite violence and aggression, especially reality shows. They also demanded resignation of education Minister Branko Ruzic, Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Director of the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) Aleksandar Vulin. Their third demand was an extraordinary session of the Skupstina to determine the Serbian cabinet's responsibility for the surge of violence in the country.

The organizers said later in the day that their demands were partly fulfilled, as an extraordinary session of the Skupstina has been scheduled for May 18 to discuss changes in the board of Directors of the Regulatory Authority of Electronic Media (REM) and the interior minister's responsibility.

They also urged the citizens of Belgrade to come out to the next protest set for May 19 in front of the Skupstina building.

The protests came amid a recent spike in violence in Serbia among young men. In the night of May 5 to May 6, 21-year old Uros Blazic killed eitgh people and injured 14 with an automatic gun in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued to shoot at random people before he was apprehended by the police.

Tow days before that, a seventh-grader shot eight children and a guard and wounded six children and a teacher with a gun in a Belgrade school. The shooter was arrested, but, since he is not 14 years old yet, he is not liable to criminal proceedings. The boy was placed in a psychiatric ward.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Protest Police Education Interior Minister Young Budapest Belgrade Serbia March May Criminals Media TV From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

1 hour ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

2 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

2 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.