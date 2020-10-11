Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 Missing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) At Least five people have been killed, and six others went missing as a result of heavy floods in central and northern Vietnam caused by torrential rains, state-run VNA news agency reported on Saturday, citing authorities.

According to the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, as cited by the media outlet, two people died in the northern province of Lao Cai, two in central Zialai province, and one in central Quang Tri province.

Local authorities have evacuated nearly 1,600 families from Quang Tri's Dakrong and Huong Hoa mountainous districts, the news agency added.

Meanwhile, according to VnExpress outlet, the authorities have reported eight missing people. Over 33,000 houses were flooded in the country's central region, including 13,000 houses in Quang Binh province, about 18,000 in Quang Tri, and 2,000 in Thua Thien Hue.