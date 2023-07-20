Open Menu

Severe Weather Kills 6 People In Western Balkans - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Squally winds and thunderstorms overnight Thursday night killed four people in Croatia, one each in Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while dozens of residents were injured, local interior ministries and emergency services said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Squally winds and thunderstorms overnight Thursday night killed four people in Croatia, one each in Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while dozens of residents were injured, local interior ministries and emergency services said.

On Wednesday, the storm moved from Slovenia through Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina into Serbia. Winds toppled trees and buildings, tore roofs off houses, and rains flooded streets. The first victim of the storm was a Slovenian citizen, according to police in the Slovenian city of Kranj, who said a tree fell on him near Lake Bled, while two other Slovenians were injured in the storm.

"County 112 centers received more than 4,500 calls yesterday, the majority of which - 80% - were related to bad weather and the consequences of natural disasters. More than 60 people were injured and three people died, two in the city of Zagreb and one in Brod-Posavina County," the Croatian Interior Ministry said.

One Croatian firefighter also died in the line of duty.

In neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina, one woman died in the Brcko special district, local authorities said, adding that 20 others suffered various injuries.

"The employees of the Emergency Sector of the Serbian Interior Ministry carried out 201 operations involving 505 firefighters with 203 vehicles, evacuated and rescued 20 people," the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized in the Serbian city of Novi sad on Thursday night after a tree fell on her, while a 74-year-old man who was blown off his scooter by the wind was also admitted to hospital, Radio Television of Serbia reported.

