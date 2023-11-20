Shakira reaches deal to settle Spain tax fraud case

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Colombian superstar Shakira will pay millions of Euros in fines as part of a settlement announced Monday with Spanish prosecutors to settle her tax fraud case and avoid trial.

Prosecutors had accused the superstar of defrauding the Spanish state of around 14.5 million euros ($15.

7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014, charges Shakira had denied, saying she only moved to Spain full time in 2015.

Under the deal, announced at the start of what would have been the trial of the 46-year-old singer, Shakira agreed to receive a three-year suspended sentence and to pay a fine of 7.33 million euros ($7.98 million) amounting to 50 percent of the amount of unpaid tax.