Shallow 5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Central Turkey - AFAD

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) A shallow 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Nigde in central Turkey on Saturday afternoon, causing no apparent damage, the head of the Turkish disaster management authority AFAD said.

The quake occurred at the depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) in Bor, a town with some 60,000 residents.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said it happened 40 kilometers south of Aksaray, a city with a population of over 150,000.

The mayor of Bor was quoted as saying by TRT broadcaster that no notable damage had been immediately reported, besides small cracks in the asphalt.

A devastating 7.8-magnitude quake followed by thousands of aftershocks rocked Turkey on February 6, killing more than 44,000 and displacing hundreds of thousands. The death toll in neighboring Syria exceeds 1,500, according to official figures.