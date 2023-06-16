UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Elected PML-N President Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N President unopposed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was elected unopposed President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz elected Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was elected unopposed President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz elected Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party.

They were elected in the the intra-party elections held during the General Council meeting of the PML-N here at the party's secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif online and President Shehbaz Sharif.

The result of the intra-party elections were conducted by Chairman of Election Commission PML-N Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was elected as PML-N General Secretary and Special Assistant to the PM Attaullah Tarar his deputy, while Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb as Information Secretary.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was elected as President of Overseas and International Affairs.

