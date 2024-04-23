Shenzhen issues red alert for rainstorm

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen issued a red alert for rainstorm at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the highest level in the country's weather warning system, with forecasts predicting that heavy rainfall would continue for another two to three hours.

According to the Meteorological Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, downpours swept the city's Luohu, Nanshan, Futian, Baoan, Guangming, Longhua and Longgang districts on Tuesday morning, with cumulative rainfall exceeding 100 mm in three hours.

People have been advised to take precautions against heavy rainfall and potential urban waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and ground subsidence, and stay away from low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The rainstorm is impacting flights at the Shenzhen Baoan International Airport, causing departures to experience varying degrees of delays. The airport expects weather conditions to continue disrupting flight operations throughout the day.