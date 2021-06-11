UrduPoint.com
Shipment Of UK OneWeb Satellites Delivered To Russia For Launch In July - Roscosmos

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Shipment of UK OneWeb Satellites Delivered to Russia for Launch in July - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Another shipment of 36 OneWeb satellites has been delivered to the Russian cosmodrome Vostochny to be launched in July, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

The previous batch of OneWeb satellites was launched from Vostochny in late May. The next launch is scheduled for July 1.

"On Thursday, a new shipment of 36 OneWeb spacecraft was delivered by an An-124-100 plane to the Ignatievo Airport (in the city of Blagoveshchensk).

Specialists from the Vostochny space center delivered them to the cosmodrome," Roscosmos said in a statement.

In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with the UK company OneWeb and the French company Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19.

The UK company plans to have 648 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband access to the internet to everyone across the globe.

