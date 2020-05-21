Shooter At US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi 'Neutralized' - Statement
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:37 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) An active shooter at the US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in the state of Texas has been "neutralized," the base said in a statement posted to Facebook.
"The shooter has been neutralized," the statement said.