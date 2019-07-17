Sister Berchmans conferred on Benedict Medal for lifetime teaching in Pakistan

Sister Berchmans Wednesday was conferred on Benedict Medal in recognition of her lifetime teaching services in Pakistan by St Mary's University London here at the Westminster Cathedral

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sister Berchmans Wednesday was conferred on Benedict Medal in recognition of her lifetime teaching services in Pakistan by St Mary 's University London here at the Westminster Cathedral

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria attended the award ceremony for Sister Berchmans, who taught for about 65 years at convents of Jesus and Mary in Lahore, Murree and Karachi.

Several prominent Pakistanis and political leaders remained her students. Many of her students from Karachi also arrived in London to attend the award ceremony.

The Government of Pakistan, in recognition of her invaluable services in the field of education, had awarded Sister Berchmans the prestigious civil award Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam in 2012, when she was principal of the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Karachi.

The Benedict Medal was presented to her by the Cardinal Vincent Nichols during St Mary's Summer Graduation Ceremony.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria, on the occasion, felicitated Sister Berchmans on receiving the award. It was a well-deserved award for the invaluable services she had rendered over lifetime, he said.

On behalf of the president, the prime minister and people of Pakistan, he expressed deep gratitude to Sister Berchmans for her commitment and dedication to the education of Pakistani children.

Zakaria commended her commitment and dedication in promotion of education and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He presented Sister Berchmans a traditional Pakistani handmade Pashmina shawl and a coffee table book 'Churches of Pakistan', which she liked very much.

The people of Pakistan, he said, had deep sense of gratitude and respect for the educational services rendered by the icons like Sister Berchmans and other missionaries in Pakistan.

In April, the Pakistan High Commission also organized a reception to recognize the services of missionaries in Pakistan, he added.

The high commissioner thanked the Cardinal for inviting him to the ceremony and presented him books on Pakistan. British and Pakistani media present onthe occasion interviewed the high commissioner.

Sister Berchmans has become the fifth recipient and the first woman to be presented with the Benedict Medal for her services in Pakistan.