UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sister Berchmans Conferred On Benedict Medal For Lifetime Teaching In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Sister Berchmans conferred on Benedict Medal for lifetime teaching in Pakistan

Sister Berchmans Wednesday was conferred on Benedict Medal in recognition of her lifetime teaching services in Pakistan by St Mary's University London here at the Westminster Cathedral

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sister Berchmans Wednesday was conferred on Benedict Medal in recognition of her lifetime teaching services in Pakistan by St Mary's University London here at the Westminster Cathedral.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria attended the award ceremony for Sister Berchmans, who taught for about 65 years at convents of Jesus and Mary in Lahore, Murree and Karachi.

Several prominent Pakistanis and political leaders remained her students. Many of her students from Karachi also arrived in London to attend the award ceremony.

The Government of Pakistan, in recognition of her invaluable services in the field of education, had awarded Sister Berchmans the prestigious civil award Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam in 2012, when she was principal of the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Karachi.

The Benedict Medal was presented to her by the Cardinal Vincent Nichols during St Mary's Summer Graduation Ceremony.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria, on the occasion, felicitated Sister Berchmans on receiving the award. It was a well-deserved award for the invaluable services she had rendered over lifetime, he said.

On behalf of the president, the prime minister and people of Pakistan, he expressed deep gratitude to Sister Berchmans for her commitment and dedication to the education of Pakistani children.

Zakaria commended her commitment and dedication in promotion of education and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He presented Sister Berchmans a traditional Pakistani handmade Pashmina shawl and a coffee table book 'Churches of Pakistan', which she liked very much.

The people of Pakistan, he said, had deep sense of gratitude and respect for the educational services rendered by the icons like Sister Berchmans and other missionaries in Pakistan.

In April, the Pakistan High Commission also organized a reception to recognize the services of missionaries in Pakistan, he added.

The high commissioner thanked the Cardinal for inviting him to the ceremony and presented him books on Pakistan. British and Pakistani media present onthe occasion interviewed the high commissioner.

Sister Berchmans has become the fifth recipient and the first woman to be presented with the Benedict Medal for her services in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Education Murree London Mary United Kingdom April Women Church Media From Government

Recent Stories

Russia-Africa Summit Great Start to Future Relatio ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Attack in Iraq's Erbil That Killed Tur ..

1 minute ago

Vice chancellors of all universities appointed on ..

1 minute ago

Man guilty of British schoolgirl killing in India

1 minute ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviatio ..

7 minutes ago

India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.