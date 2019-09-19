UrduPoint.com
Six Arrested In Ecuador Over Blasts At Guayaquil University - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six Arrested in Ecuador Over Blasts at Guayaquil University - Interior Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Ecuadorian law enforcement have arrested six people in connection with a series of explosions that hit a public university in Ecuador's most populous city of Guayaquil, Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Wednesday.

Over the past eight months, a total of six bombs detonated in or around the University of Guayaquil, with the latest blast occurring on August 22.

"Early in the morning, the Ecuadorian police carried out eight raids and six arrests. These might be responsible for the attacks with explosives in the Guayaquil University," Romo posted on Twitter.

More details are to follow, she added.

