Six People Killed After Helicopter Caught Fire In Russia's Altai - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A helicopter caught fire during landing in Russia's Altai Republic on Thursday, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik, adding that the incident killed six people.

"Helicopter caught fire during landing in Tyungur (locality) of the Altai Republic, according to preliminary data, 6 people died, 7 were injured," the department said.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services said that the Mi-8 helicopter caught fire during landing.

