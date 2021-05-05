Sixty More Starlink Satellites Launched on Falcon 9 Booster Rocket - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A Falcon 9 booster rocket has launched a constellation of 60 more Starlink communications satellites into orbit into a televised launch from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, SpaceX announced.

The mission was successfully launched on schedule at 3:01 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. It raised the number of Starlink constellation satellites successfully flown into earth orbit over the past two months since March 1 to 420.

SpaceX said the satellites were carried on a reused Falcon 9 booster rocket that had been used for eight previous successful payload launches.

It was also the company's 115th successful launch of a Falcon 9 launch.

Starlink consumer hardware is used to transmit and receive signals from the satellite constellation for broadband service. The company has received "over half a million" pre-order reservations for its service so far, including advance deposits on its hardware, SpaceX said.