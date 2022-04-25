Slovenian Prime Minister Expresses Regret Over Election Results of His Party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa expressed on Sunday regret over the result of his Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) in Sunday's parliamentary elections, as the party lost the election to the center-left Freedom Movement opposition party.

The Freedom Movement party wins the parliamentary elections in Slovenia with 34.50% of the votes, according to preliminary data from the State Election Commission after counting 99.26% of the votes. The ruling SDS gained 23.62% of the votes, the New Slovenia Christian Democrats party headed by Defense Minister Matej Tonin got 6.

87%, and the Social Democrats led by European Parliament Member Tanja Fajon received 6.65% of the votes, the Commission added.

"I regret that not all the parties that somehow cooperated with the ruling coalition acted together. In this case, the result would have been different," Jansa said in a statement, adding that the result does not change the party's program or principles.

SDS will continue working on the common good of Slovenia, the statement noted.