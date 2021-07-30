Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Air Quality of States Across US - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The smoke from wildfires is affecting the air quality of all states across the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The smoke from wildfires is affecting the air quality of all states across the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Smoke from these wildfires burning in West and along the Canadian border is affecting the air quality of states across the country," Biden said during at a discussion on wildfires.

The US president noted that since the last meeting on wildfires in June, the number of large uncontained fires doubled to 66 and more than 3.4 million acres have already been burned.

Biden has recently announced the US Federal government will use satellite technology to help detect wildfires, boost aviation assets, ensure there are more than 15,000 federal firefighters on standby as well as increase wages for firefighters to more than $15 an hour, among other initiatives.